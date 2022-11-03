BOWLING GREEN, KY — When a Bowling Green woman's husband told her she won $2 million on a lottery ticket, she said she "about fell over."
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she didn't believe him at first — accusing him of "pulling her leg."
The day before claiming their big prize, they stopped at a store to scan the ticket — just so she could see the words for herself: "You've won $2,000,000."
According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery, the woman's husband purchased several tickets at a Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was $480 million. He told lottery officials he purchases tickets for family members and hands them out when he gets home.
His wife was very surprised to find that she had matched five white-ball numbers, winning the game's 2nd prize. Usually that prize is $1 million. In a stroke of luck, her husband elected to spend an extra $1 on the ticket for the Power Play feature, raising the prize to $2 million.
According to lottery officials, the couple received a check for $1,420,000 after taxes. They reportedly plan to invest the money and already have an appointment with a financial planner. The speedway that sold the winning ticket will receive a bonus of $20,000.