GREENVILLE, SC (CNN) — A pie-in-the face prank has a YouTuber facing charges in South Carolina.
Police in Greenville, South Carolina, have charged Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald with third-degree assault and battery.
According to the arrest warrant, Gerald is accused of hitting a woman walking with her child in the face with a whipped cream pie.
Gerald apparently posted videos of himself hitting people with pies on YouTube.
In a statement, he apologized for "any inconvenience and confusion.”
But said he should not face charges because the pies were "just whip cream."
He called his actions positive and said he did not mean any harm.