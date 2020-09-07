LOUISVILLE, KY — Former Louisville Metro Police Department deputy chief Yvette Gentry will take over as interim chief of the department, Mayor Greg Fischer announced during a news briefing Monday.
She will replace current Interim Chief Robert Schroeder, who stepped in to replace Steve Conrad. Conrad was fired in June; he had announced his resignation in May, after the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor gained national attention. Conrad's last day was to be June 30, but Fischer announced his termination June 1.
Schroeder stepped in immediately as chief on June 1. On Monday, Sept. 7, the mayor said Schroeder was chosen because of his reputation as a reformer and innovator in the police department. "He led the implementation of police body cameras and the creation of the Real Time Crime Center, and continued that path of reform as interim chief, helping us implement Breonna's Law, new rules on duty to intervene, restrictions on the use of force and tear gas, as well as working with protesters so we could more effectively balance First Amendment rights with public safety concerns and moving to expedite a backlog of internal investigations."
Fischer said when Schroeder accepted the role of interim chief, it was with the understanding that he would do so temporarily, and that Schroeder made it clear didn't plan to apply to serve as police chief permanently. The mayor says Schroeder plans to retire from LMPD effective Oct. 1, with plans to work on a doctorate degree and to spend more time with his family.
Introducing Gentry as the new interim chief, Fischer said she has served LMPD for more than 20 years. She became deputy chief in 2011 and retired in 2014. She has also served as the city's chief of community building. She is taking a leave of absence from her current role as a project director at Metro United Way to work as interim police chief.
Gentry did not apply for the permanent chief role.
Gentry said she couldn't turn back from the request to serve as interim chief. "I prayed, and even when I wanted to change my mind, God had already told me it was the right thing to do, and I couldn't turn back, despite all the people that said don't do that Yvette. You were sick when you left here."
"So, for all of you that urged me to take this position and try to move the needle, I'm here," she said. "I'm not here just to help you un-board your beautiful buildings downtown. I'm here to work with you to un-board the community that I serve so with all my heart in west Louisville that was boarded for 20 or 30 years, and I just could not find the help. So I'm here to help you do that, because you promised to help me do that."
Gentry said the past four months have been difficult for both police officers "trying to hold the line" and for protesters demonstrating for more than 100 days. "But I will just say that is just a glimpse of how a lot of people have been feeling for a long time, and we can't go back," she said.
"I think our city is at a point of reckoning that only truth can bring us out of," Gentry said.
She said she wants to work with the community to create a shared vision, an that she will do so with honesty, "even when it's not popular."
"And what I as of you is: Work with me even when we disagree. Get involved, and do your part. Fix what you can control. Fix your systems. This is systemic stuff. Make sure your stated values and missions are real. We've got to do some stuff that's real. Hold your peers accountable. Hold your kids accountable. Hold your family accountable when you know they're wrong, even when its not popular to say it," Gentry said.
Fischer says the process of selecting a new permanent chief is ongoing, with hopes of naming that person by the end of the year.