ZEIGLER, IL — Franklin County Emergency Management says the Zeigler Police Department are responding to reports of an armed robbery at the Southern Illinois Bank.
According to a Tuesday release, the suspected robber ran from the area on foot.
Emergency management describes the suspect as a balding white male with gray hair. He was reportedly seen wearing a red shirt, grey hoodie, and tan coat.
They say if you see someone matching this description in your area, contact central dispatch at (618) 724-2432 — but don't approach him.
According to the release, community members can expect a large police presence in the area near the bank.
Additionally, officers are asking community members to secure their homes as a precautionary measure.