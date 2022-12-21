Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and western Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&

...SNOW LIKELY AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO THURSDAY EVENING... A arctic cold front will cause rain to transition to snow on Thursday beginning in SEMO midday and shifting eastward through the rest of the Quad-State by early evening. There is the potential for pockets of moderate to heavy snow behind the front. Due to strong winds, blowing and drifting snow is likely and will cause poor visibility at times. Temperatures are also expected to plummet below freezing behind the front and will cause some concern for a sudden freeze up on roadways. This will lead to very slippery conditions. As a result, travel impacts are likely by Thursday evening before snow ends from west to east late Thursday night. Overall, 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected with locally up to 3 inches of snow not ruled out. Please monitor that latest forecasts and be prepared for slippery conditions if traveling Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

