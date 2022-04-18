LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian offensive is in full force as they try to take control of eastern Ukraine.
“The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time. A significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive,” Zelenskyy said in a video address on Monday.
He vowed: “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day."
The Pentagon press secretary, John Kirby, said Monday that the Russians are continuing to set the conditions for what they think will bring them success on the ground, "by putting in more forces, putting in more enablers, putting in more command and control capability for operations yet to come.”