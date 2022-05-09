KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a video address commemorating victory over fascism, and said that there would be two Victory Days in Ukraine soon.
"There is no occupier who can take root in our free land. There is no invader who can rule over our free people. Sooner or later we will win," he said in comments broadcast on Monday.
"We are fighting for freedom for our children, and therefore we will win," Zelenskyy said.
He also warned the anniversary, which marks the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945, could bring a renewed onslaught.
Speaking at a military parade marking the holiday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his invasion of Ukraine by claiming that it was necessary to ward off what he described "an absolutely unacceptable threat just next to our borders."
He has repeatedly alleged that Ukraine was planning to attack Russia, which Kyiv has flatly denied.
Russian forces are pushing forward in their assault on Ukraine, seeking to capture the crucial southern port city of Mariupol as Moscow celebrated its Victory Day holiday.
Determined to show success in a war now in its 11th week, Russian troops pummeled a seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making their last stand.
The mill is the only part of the city not overtaken by the invaders.
Its defeat would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.