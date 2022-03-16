Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Congress on Wednesday in the hope of securing more Western support for his country's resistance to Russia's invasion, as Kyiv and other key cities face intense bombardment but both sides signaled optimism about peace talks.
Zelenskyy's plea will come after he praised a $13.6 billion spending package for Ukraine signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Biden will announce Wednesday that $800 million of that money will go toward Ukraine's security assistance, bringing the total the U.S. has pledged to $1 billion in the past week.
Zelenskyy has welcomed the support from the United States and its allies, but continues to push for a no-fly zone above Ukraine as Russian forces step up their aerial attacks on civilian areas. The Kremlin has warned against such a move and threatened Western shipments of military aid, but its struggles on the ground have raised hopes Moscow might be open to a diplomatic solution.
Ukraine's leader has suggested Russia's demands were becoming "more realistic," while Kremlin officials also raised hopes of a breakthrough, with talks set to continue Wednesday.