CARBONDALE, IL-- Sarah Collins Rudolph’s story is 60 years old, but she says it's just as timely now as it was in 1963.
She is the lone survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing in Birmingham, Alabama.
Four girls she was with died that morning.
That dark day in civil rights history was fueled by hatred, that Rudolph says still prevails today.
It's why she keeps talking about it.
Wednesday, she spoke to students and community members at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Her story is powerful and maybe most of all because, that morning in 1963 started off so innocently.
Five little girls, including Rudolph, who was just 12, and her sister were happy playing outside.
They went into the basement to get ready for church.
And that's when the trajectory of Rudolph's life and history changed with violent force.
“That's when I heard loud noise. Boom! And the bomb went off,”
Calling out for help was instinct for Rudolph.
“All I could say was Jesus. Addie. Addie. Addie. But she didn't answer,” Rudolph says.
Rudolph told the audience it was 39 years before the three Ku Klux Klan members that planted the bomb were convicted for all four murders.
All those years, she was enraged.
Many attendees shared that anger.
“I had to forgive the people that hurt me, because I was mad and angry for a long time,” Rudolph says.
Rudolph says it was God that healed her heart.
Now she's turned that anger into action by keeping the story of 16th Street bombing alive for the next generation
“They need to keep this history so they can learn from where they come from,” says Rudolph.
Many, old and young, were in attendance.
13 year old Zara Hill was younger than most but just as eager to hear.
“I've been learning about Black history for a while now obviously, and I just wanted to hear what- their experience from their perspective,” Hill says.
After hearing Rudolph’s stories from 1963 hill sees a lot of similarities in the social climate of 2023
“It's kind of better to know about what- about what- what happened in the past so you can better understand what is going on,” says Hill.
After years of social justice protests and legislation in several states looking to eliminate critical race theory from schools, Rudolph says the past is more present than ever.
“They should not stop these books from being read by the young people, because they will never, they will never know their history,” says Rudolph.
The three bombers were all charged and have since died, but Rudolph's fight continues.
She is seeking restitution from the state of Alabama for her injuries.
The blast blew glass and shrapnel at Sarah's face, leaving her blind in her right eye.
During recovery, her eye was removed and replaced with a prosthetic.
She still has pieces of glass from the explosion in her body.