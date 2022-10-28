The 1963 Birmingham church bombing was one of the many horrific historical events that brought national attention to the issue of civil rights in the South.
On Sept. 15, 1963, the Ku Klux Klan bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four Black girls and injuring more than 20 other people who were inside the church at the time.
On Nov. 11, a survivor of that bombing, Sarah Collins-Rudolph, will share her story at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. WKCTC will host the "Remembering the Forgotten" event at 5 p.m. that day in Crounse Hall 101. The event is free and open to the public.
Collins-Rudolph, whose sister Addie Mae was killed in the bombing, was born in Birmingham in 1951. Organizers say she is looking forward to sharing her story with younger generations in west Kentucky, saying "the students need to know people died to get the laws changed."
The event will be moderated by WKCTC assistant history professor Stacy Watson.
"I am elated to create this moment for our students and the community," Watson said in a statement released Thursday. "They get to listen and interact with Mrs. Collins-Rudolph who is living history. What is a better source than a primary source?"