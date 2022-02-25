MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Seven wrecks involving a total of 12 tractor-trailers and six cars happened within just 60 minutes Wednesday night into Thursday morning at the Tennessee River Bridge along Interstate 24.
The first crash happened last night around 11 p.m. Wednesday, and the others quickly followed.
Crews worked overnight and into the morning, investigating, rounding up loose cattle that were being hauled by one of the semitrailers involved, and clearing the roadway between the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange and the KY 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange at the Marshall County line with Livingston County.
An 18-month-old child died in one of the crashes. Troopers say the child was not in a car seat. The details of what happened next are gut-wrenching.
The glow of emergency lights, the smell of manure and the look of defeat on the faces of first responders. When our crew arrived at the scene, we didn't know what exactly happened, but something about this crash didn't feel right. That feeling was confirmed when Kentucky State Police sent out a news release detailing what investigators say happened.
It was nighttime. Sleet was falling and there was ice on the Tennessee River Bridge. Those were the conditions when the first crash happened.
Then, it got worse. There was one collision after another, for a total of seven crashes involving six cars and 12 tractor-trailers, one of which was hauling cattle that were set loose in the roadway.
Inside one of the semitrailers were a mother and her 18-month-old daughter.
Troopers say the little girl was unbuckled and not in a car seat, and when their Freightliner semi rear-ended another, the child was thrown from the cab and then hit by a car — a 19 year old was driving that one — and the little girl died at the scene.
Once the sun came up Thursday, we headed east across the bridge into Livingston County. When we arrived, on the other side of flashing lights of emergency responder vehicles, we saw a mangled mess and dead cattle in the roadway.
Several other people were injured in the wrecks, including the little girl's mother.
There is no word yet if any charges will be filed in connection to the collisions.
Both lanes of the road were reopened after being blocked for around 12 hours.
As of about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all but 11 of the cattle that survived the crash have been rounded up.