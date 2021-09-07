GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two small children had to be treated for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky, Monday, the county sheriff's office says. Three adults were injured as well.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 45 North and Kentucky 849.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Hannah Saffel of Paducah was driving a Honda Fit eastbound on KY 849 when she allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 45. Her car crashed into the driver's side of a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck that was driving on U.S. 45 driven by 56-year-old Kelly Brown of Mayfield. The truck spun around and rolled over onto its roof.
The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived at the scene all occupants had already gotten out of the vehicles.
Saffel was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center emergency room after complaining of hip pain, the sheriff's office says.
Brown had a severe laceration to his head, investigators say, and he was taken to Baptist Health Paducah. His wife, Nancy Williams, and two small children were with him in the truck when the crash happened. The sheriff's office says they were also taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of minor injuries.
The sheriff's office notes that all the adults involved in the collision were wearing their seat belts, and the children were restrained in child safety seats when the crash happened.