This has been quite a year for the 2113th National Guard Transportation company in Paducah.
A time, when answering the call to duty meant going to serve in places they never expected, their hometown hospitals, aiding in the fight against a pandemic.
Sunday, National Guard members and their families gathered together for the first time in almost two years. It was a time to celebrate Christmas and look back on over a year of unexpected sacrifice.
Sgt. First Class Aaron Nesler says it’s something he never thought he’d do.
He says the first call came in March of 2020 when the 2113th stepped in to help in the transport of high risk covid patients.
Nesler says the call would be the first of many.
“Often we had to help with jobs of nurses or other staff,” he said. “We were trained to take over different positions and assist them.”
Over the eighteen months, the men and women have served in 13 Kentucky hospitals, including both Mercy and Baptist Health in Paducah. As of Sunday, the citizen soldiers continue to serve at mass testing and vaccination sites and also fill holes where hospitals are short staffed.
“I've never been thanked for my service so many times in one day,” said Nesler. “It was a great blessing they were all very appreciative,” he said.
For Sgt. First Class Nesler that is saying something. He’s served for fifteen years including a tour of duty in Iraq. But he says being needed here at home has special meaning.
“We’ve done floods and ice storms and delivered supplies but I never thought that we'd be in a hospital,” he said. “It was a very awesome opportunity. Every soldier was extremely grateful and was taught very valuable skills.”
Other Guard members agree their work during the pandemic has been a learning experience.
“It’s been a crazy year,” said SPC. Jacob Hawkins. “It feels like I made a difference and it made me take more pride in what I do,” he said.
“You get to see different things from different perspectives,” said SPC. Autumn Fendel. “To make a difference and help people we all make sacrifices.”
Now they cherish time with loved ones.
“It’s great to spend time with family,” said SPC. Hawkins. “Enjoy the time you have and appreciate it.”
As they celebrate the men and women of the 2113th say they don’t know what’s ahead in 2022 but whatever it is they are ready to answer the call.
“We are here for our community always,” said Sgt. First Class Nesler. “We are very community driven and we appreciate every one that's supported us through the year and continues to support us and we will continue to support them.”
National Guard members assisted in locations across Kentucky including Mercy Health-Paducah, Baptist Health-Paducah, Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford, and also hospitals in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Campbellsville, Glasgow, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Lexington, Mayfield, and Russel Springs.