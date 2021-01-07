LYON COUNTY, KY — A long line of cars wrapped around Lee S. Jones Park in Lyon County on Wednesday to get the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The first dose of the vaccine was being given to people 70 years and older.
Lyon County was one of several counties that were able to vaccinate elderly people through the Pennyrile District Health Department. Lyon County was given 240 doses of the vaccine. People started lining up at the park at 6:30 in the morning. Tom Peek was the first in line and the first to get the vaccine.
"I'm just glad to be here first," said Peek, "I'm a type 2 diabetic, and I've also had a stint. So I wanted to get it, you know, to cut down on the chance of anything happening."
Peek says due to his health condition, it's a relief to hopefully get some protection from COVID-19.
"It's a worry for you. Yeah, you know, 'cause they're constantly telling you on the TV the older you are, the worse it is on you," says Peek.
The line was long, but the process went smoothly in Lyon County. Ten cars were allowed to pull up to the convention center at a time to get the vaccine. Lyon County leaders and the health department learned Tuesday that they would be getting 240 doses of the vaccine. Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says they worked quickly with the health department to figure out logistics.
"It's gonna' make a world of difference to those people who are susceptible to this disease, so I'm glad to have what we got and I'm looking forward to the next round so that we can get as many people vaccinated as possible," says White.
All 240 doses were given out on Wednesday. There was supposed to be another vaccination day on Thursday, but because they ran out of doses, that vaccination day has been canceled. White says they're not sure when they will get more doses from the state.
"We just ask people to be patient, pay attention to the news, watch our Facebook, and as soon as I know something, I'll let everyone else know," says White.
People who got the first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday will have to return to get the second dose on Feb. 3. The logistics of how the second dose will be administered have not been determined by the health department yet.