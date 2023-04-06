MURRAY, KY — A local university program is being awarded $3 million to help with mental health initiatives. It’s a joint program between Murray State University and the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative.
Fourteen local school districts are gaining mental health counselors because of the grant. That includes Ballard County, Caldwell County, Carlisle County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs Independent, Fulton County, Fulton Independent, Hickman County, Livingston County, Lyon County, Mayfield Independent, Paducah Public Schools and Union County.
The funding is helping future Murray State graduate students become mental health counselors. The money will help with the cost of tuition and other financial amenities.
Dianne Owen with the Western Kentucky Education Cooperative said students need counselors in schools.
"They lost pets. They lost family members. There's tremendous amount of fallout from something as devastating as a natural disaster, especially coming after COVID where they'd been in isolation and then all of a sudden they're in a new school. That's one of the reasons we really looked at this grant was because we know our students needed additional mental health and mental help," said Owen.
Samir Patel is the chair of Murray State’s Department of Educational Studies, Leadership and Counseling. He said diverse counselors are crucially important.
"Getting counselors that come from these areas, getting diverse counselors into the profession, that's something that I think we have a strong program at Murray State,” Patel said. “That's an area we just need to address, and this will help address that need.”
The grant will give teachers and community members the chance to help guide students, whether it’s working through trauma, figuring out what's next in their lives or just normal wellness checks.
"We'll be really able to prepare them for the types of needs that our students face, because they really do need counseling. They need advising for their future. They need help. And we over-burden our school counselors in small schools, and so this is an opportunity for us to provide not only help for the students but help for the present school counselors," said Owen.
The grant will also open up another position for a professor in the graduate program at Murray State. Owen said the program will take community members and teachers from thinking they can be mental health counselors to becoming highly qualified mental health professionals.
If you are interested in enrolling in this program, you can call the Murray State Graduate Program for more information. If you are a teacher in one of these school districts, you can contact your district superintendent for more information as well.