WEST KENTUCKY — FEMA announced Thursday that six more Kentucky counties are now eligible for assistance after last Friday's storms and tornadoes.
Originally, only people in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties were approved for individual assistance.
Now, people in Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio counties are eligible for that aid. FEMA Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and some other uninsured disaster-related needs. The counties were also added to the major disaster declaration for FEMA Public Assistance, which can reimburse local and state government agencies for the costs of eligible emergency protective measures and debris removal.
FEMA says when applying for individual assistance, people need to provide the following:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted.
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
- Your social security number.
- A general list of damage and losses.
- Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
There are multiple ways Kentuckians can begin applying for FEMA assistance.
By phone: 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-621-FEMA
Online: DisasterAssistance.gov or the FEMA mobile app
In person at FEMA mobile registration centers, which are located at:
- First Baptist Church at 960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
- The old Walmart location at Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066