DYER, TN — The Animal Rescue Corps says ammonia levels from compacted feces and urine at a Tennessee home they removed 76 dogs from were some of the highest they have ever recorded.
According to a Monday release from the non-profit, small and medium sized dogs were running loose inside of the home, which they describe as "trash-filled."
They say they found litters of puppies and pregnant dogs on the property, with a lack of veterinary care causing serious medical problems for many of them.
ARC Director of Animal Welfare Kim Rezac explained why the group scrambled to remove all of the animals as quickly as possible.
“We had to work quickly to assemble the resources to be here today before these animals suffer one more night, and before one more litter of puppies is born in these conditions,” she said in a statement included in the release.
According to the release, the dogs suffered from numerous medical conditions, including: bite wounds; emaciation; severe dental disease; fur loss; skin inflammation; ear and eye infections and injuries; and internal and external parasites.
The City of Dyer Police Department reportedly reached out to ARC after a tip from a concerned citizen led them to visit the property.
ARC says they immediately began assembling a "tactical equipment and field team."
With both the Dyer police and fire departments at the scene to provide assistance in navigating hazards, they successfully completed the rescue — which they dubbed "Operation Holiday Heartbreak."
ARC says they safely extracted each dog, assessed them, completed documentation on them, and collected evidence for potential cruelty proceedings. Now, they will manage placement with their shelter partners.
According to the release, the Bissell Pet Foundation provided financial support for this rescue.
ARC says their mission is "to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals."
They have reportedly been assisting in large-scale animal rescues nationally since 2010.
