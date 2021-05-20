PADUCAH — A metal stockpile at the Paducah Department of Energy site could be a potential gold mine for the community. The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization, or PACRO, met in person on Wednesday, for the first time in a year, to discuss how nickel ingots at the site could bring millions to the area. There is currently 9,700 tons of nickel sitting out at the site.
The material at the former gaseous diffusion plant is owned by the U.S. government. McCracken County commissioner and new PACRO Chairman Eddie Jones wants to put a spotlight on how that could be used as an asset to the area.
"There is an equitable claim that this is material that was brought to our community, and our community has suffered harm from the impact and from the role it played in winning the Cold War," Jones said. "So yes, do I think we have a high moral ground? Are we standing on the high moral ground in saying this is an asset that should be kept locally? Yes."
The price of nickel sits at $18,000 per ton. That means the DOE Paducah site is home to more than $175 millions’ worth of nickel. Jones sees it as an opportunity for the counties that work with PACRO to benefit.
"When we're talking with United States senators, and congressman, and governors and business owners that are looking for this raw material, that will create jobs, because they want to use this raw material to make something that goes in a car or in a solar panel or something to power a city, that we somehow further that conversation along in the hopes that it will create jobs," Jones said.
The nickel is 99.9% pure, meaning it would need to be processed before use. It's also contaminated with technetium-99 and has traces of neptunium, plutonium, protactinium, thorium and uranium, which are hazardous. PACRO is looking into options of how to remove those contaminants from the nickel.
