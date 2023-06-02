CALVERT CITY, KY — A dream vacation turned into a nightmare for a west Kentucky family. A local woman shared her story with Local 6 on Thursday after a coastal storm slammed a Carnival Cruise ship over the holiday weekend.
She and her family were passengers on the ship as it returned from the Bahamas to its homeport in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Calvert City woman told us she was scared and numb during the storm, not really knowing how to react.
The storm flooded the ship and caused damage on board. Passengers claim they were not told to put on their safety vests or go to the designated shelter locations.
Zoe Sandefur was enjoying her vacation before the storm struck.
"It was an amazing trip. Like, we had so much fun. The water was beautiful. It was amazing out there," Sandefur said.
She, along with her husband, kids and 11 other family members enjoyed five perfect days in the Caribbean.
But, the return home turned into a nightmare for Zoe and all the other passengers on board.
"The boat was loud. There was things bumping against it. You could hear stuff rattling everywhere. We had our wine bottle and glasses flung in the room, because there was a wave that hit the boat really hard and things just went flying," said Zoe.
She said the cruise shops had broken bottles. Some doors were off their hinges and some of the windows were broken. Zoe said they were trying to keep calm, but they were never told to take safety measures.
"We were really scared, because they didn't tell us to get our life vests on, but they had theirs on. It made us super nervous, and there was no communication," she said.
The captain came over the loud speaker once and told the passengers they should expect some bad weather and a possible port delay. At one point, Zoe thought her life was in danger.
"Even if things would've progressed and the boat would've fell, there's just no way we would survive anyway. Because even if we had the life vests on, the waves were so bad out there, it would've drowned us," said Zoe.
That thought was running through her head even as her kids were in the room asleep. She is not blaming anyone; she said no one has control over the weather.
"I do want answers on their decisions on that night and how they felt. Did they expect it to go the way it did? Did they believe everything was truly OK and we would've been fine?" said Zoe.
All the passengers eventually got off the ship 10 after they were scheduled to dock and leave.
Zoe and her extended family said they still have not heard anything from Carnival Cruise Line about the incident.