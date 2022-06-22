MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Barkley Regional Airport is moving toward bringing in a new air service provider. The airport authority board unanimously approved a recommendation to bring in Contour Aviation as their new airline.
The change will likely happen this fall, with October being targeted as the earliest date. The Department of Transportation will need to give its final stamp of approval on the move with that process set to take between 60 and 90 days. This comes after SkyWest announced it would be pulling out of Barkley Regional Airport.
Contour Aviation will provide flights from Paducah to Charlotte, which Barkley Airport Authority Board Chair Jay Matheny says accomplishes a huge goal for the airport.
"People have been saying for years, 'we would love an opportunity to fly south,'" Matheny said. "Barkley to Charlotte gives people an opportunity to fly south. It gives you great connectivity up and down the east coast, but also south. So I think that checks quite a few of those boxes that people have been asking for for years."
Another key point, Contour Aviation will continue to provide jet service from Barkley Regional Airport, which is something the other bidding airlines weren't able to offer. Emily Rourke, the board's Vice Chair, says low ticket prices will also be a main focus.
"From here, from Barkley to Contour, there will be low prices. They have guaranteed us that. We will be able to interact with Matt, the owner of Contour, to be able to keep those prices low," Rourke said.
For people who regularly use Barkley Airport, your frequent flier benefits will still apply.
"They have an interline agreement with American Airlines, and American Airlines will actually honor your status, your elite status with United. We have some people who are frequent fliers out of Barkley Regional Airport that routinely fly United," Matheny said. "They've worked hard over the years to earn status with United, and that was one of the things that impressed us also."
People who have upcoming flights, or are looking to fly out of Barkley in the near future, SkyWest will continue to provide flights out of Paducah until Contour Aviation's fully approved and ready to move in.