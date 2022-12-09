Saturday will mark one year since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. It was one of the deadliest tornado events in Kentucky's history, killing 81 people.
Since then, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund received more than 150,000 donations totaling more than $52.3 million.
Initial distributions from that fund went to pay for victims' funeral expenses. Then, money from the fund went to insured and uninsured homeowners, renters and farmers impacted by the destruction of the McCracken Grain Co., the governor's office says.
Also from that fund, $16 million is going to build 300 homes in the area.
Gov. Andy Beshear will be in the region this weekend. He said the tornadoes destroyed so much, but the people of west Kentucky are resilient.
"We still have work to do to rebuild western Kentucky, but we are not going to let something that knocked us down push us backwards. Western Kentucky, we are here for you, just like we were for day one. We are not going anywhere. We're not only going to get through this together, we're gonna' build as bright of a future for you in these areas as we are seeing all across Kentucky," Beshear said.
FEMA was on the ground shortly after the storm hit. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved more than $15.9 million for individuals and households, more than $11.5 million for housing assistance and nearly $4.4 million for assistance with other needs, such as replacing essential household items.
The agency says 55 families are participating in FEMA's Direct Temporary Housing Program, and nearly 1,600 families received temporary rental assistance from the agency.
The Small Business Administration approved 654 disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses totaling about $60 million. Also approved were $50 million in home loans.