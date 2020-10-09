PADUCAH — If you requested a mail-in ballot, you may wonder what all your ballot goes through before arriving.
Earlier this week. Local 6 weekend anchor Shamarria Morrison requested her mail-in ballot. Local 6 chief photographer Mike Spissinger was there as McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs prepared her ballot to mail.
"This is how our mailing labels come in each day. they are over-nighted from the state board of election," Griggs said.
Griggs sorts the ballots once the mailing labels arrive. She found Shamarria's labels for her specific ballot.
"Her's is right here," Griggs said.
She took a mailing envelope and placed three different labels on it: a mailing label, a return address, and the final label that goes on the outside of envelope the ballot goes in.
Next, Griggs pulled Shamarria's ballot.
"This is the vault that we keep all of our ballots in. We've got 15 different ballot faces, and we have to find her specific ballot, which is ballot 11," Griggs explained.
She made sure the ballot matched the labels, and inserted an instruction sheet. There are two places on the ballot envelope highlighted to sign before returning.
Then, she placed the ballot envelope inside the mailing envelope. She scanned the envelope's bar code so Shamarria can keep track of her ballot.
"We'll put postage on it. Then it will go to the post office," Griggs explained.
Shamarria requested her absentee ballot Tuesday.
Friday, Oct. 9, is the last day to request a mail-in ballot in Kentucky.
Griggs said Shamarria should expect her ballot to arrive Saturday or Monday.
If you requested an absentee ballot, you can track it at govoteky.com. Once you're there, click absentee ballot status, and enter the required information.
For more information about voter registration and mail-in ballot deadlines in our four Local 6 states, visit our Vote Ready page.