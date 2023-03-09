MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Proposed school schedule changes remain the focus of push back and questions from parents and students in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Marshall County School District leaders say the change is necessary to improve learning and test scores. And, they hope the numbers motivate people to get on board with the changes.
This is an update to the story we covered several weeks ago involving Marshall County High School. The school may move from its traditional block-style schedule to a hybrid schedule.
Local 6 went to Marshall County High School on Wednesday and sat in on an English class while students were reading “The Great Gatsby.” The goal in all classrooms is for students to learn and comprehend.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle says there is room for improvement.
He says 764 out of 1,234 are not testing proficient in reading, last year’s test scores indicated.
"We know that, based upon those test scores and the data, we're not getting the results we want, so you know if the system isn't working, you know, there’s this known fact that every system is specifically designed to get the results that it gets, so if the results are not what you want, then it's time to change the system," Miracle says.
In the current block schedule, teachers are not able to come together and plan, because there is no time for that. Miracle said they have tried every way to make time for that under the current schedule.
"How do we build in better supports for teachers? We’ve come out of the pandemic and teachers have, are feeling extremely overwhelmed. You know, you had a lot of teachers that leave, have been leaving the profession because of all of the stress and being so overwhelmed from all the work. And that's part of the other reason we're committing so, so much to this process is because within the strategic planning process we’ve heard we've got to provide better training and better support for our teachers," Miracle says.
He said the district wants to be able to measure learning and improve it.
"District wide, with this process, is improve our programs for students. You know, where our goal is focusing on students and student learning. So, we're not doing anything with this that's going to be harmful or take opportunities away from the students," Miracle says.
He says their goal is to maximize every opportunity for their students, and parents should want what is best for their students.
Marshall County High School juniors have expressed that they want to go to a schedule with yearlong classes. Junior year is the year students begin taking the ACT test, and they want to test better.
Last month, the faculty completed a survey that revealed 63% of staff members wanted some sort of schedule change. There will be a special called meeting of the Marshall County School Board at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the high school's library to discuss the proposed schedule change.