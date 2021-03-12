METROPOLIS, IL — You probably felt worried and confused a year ago when the pandemic started to intensify, especially when grocery staples were tough to find.
Bare shelves and "Limit 2" signs became the norm. Retail workers felt the stress, too.
The folks at Big John's in Metropolis, like many grocery stores, never imagined anything like this could happen.
Deli Manager Josh Jones showed Local 6 what the grocery store looks like now compared to last year, taking us through the paper towel aisle.
"This is completely different than what it was last year. Last year was just about empty any minute of the day," said Jones. "You knew that if you were holding that package of toilet paper, you were holding gold."
Jones was the grocery manager at this time last year, unaware of what was to come.
The state issued a curfew that drew in more people into the store at once, taking an unexpected toll on employees.
"It just got more crowded, and more crowded, and more crowded, and then you start thinking this isn't, this isn't a normal day," said Jones. "'This reminds me of Black Friday.' That's what I was thinking, because I worked in retail so many years, and this is what Black Friday looked like to me. We had people bumping into each other."
People bought everything, and it was hard to get needed items from manufacturers. Jones said customers were unaware of what was happening, and a number of them weren't happy to follow new rules like social distancing and wearing masks.
"It was a big challenge to put certain rules in place that absolutely no one was ever used to having to follow, but we made it OK," said Jones.
He said he has learned a lot and hopes others have too.
"I think that this has taught us that we really don't have to worry so much about paper goods like we did," said Jones. "I think that manufacturers and suppliers are also creating new ways to make sure that if we have a situation like that again they've got a plan in place."
Now, there's plenty of grocery items, extra sanitizing, and wearing a mask in a grocery store is not questioned.
Jones said as we make strides to better days, Big John's will continue to keep your store clean and you safe.
"COVID was kind of a, 'Hey, this could happen,' situation, so we're just making sure we adopt some of those extra steps we were taking and just put that in every day as we go forward, " said Jones.
The deli manager said vaccines will help everyone get through the pandemic.
Illinois grocery store employees are included in the state's 1B vaccination group. They are eligible to get vaccinated right now.