MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Former Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham has defeated incumbent Jeff Parker in the Republican primary for McCracken County District 2 commissioner.
Because no democrats are running, Abraham will be the next District 2 commissioner for the McCracken County fiscal court.
Abraham tells Local 6 he's ready to take on the job, given his past governmental experience.
"The cool thing about this is there’s not one project that’s on the table for McCracken County that I haven’t had a hand in already, whether it’s the roof at the Convention Center, whether it’s 911. Whether is the sports complex, whether it’s Barkley Regional, whether it’s the triple rail site, all of those things have been in the pipeline for the last 10 years. And so, coming on and having a feel for all those things, it’s going to be a quick study."
Parker spoke with Local 6 briefly over the phone. He congratulated Abraham on his win.
In the GOP primary for McCracken County judge executive, incumbent Craig Clymer won, defeating challenger Matt Moore. Clymer will face Democratic challenger Gary Vander Boegh in November.
Clymer is celebrating the results with friends and family. He talked with Local 6 about what he wants voters to know heading into November.
"I think they can look at my track record. I think they can look at what I and my team of commissioners have done. We've just been hard charging through this, trying to find anything we can do to make the county better. I think they see the results, and I think they appreciate that," Clymer said.
Local 6 called Moore seeking comment, but we were unable to get ahold of him.
And the results are in for the GOP primaries for McCracken County sheriff and jailer. No democrats are running in either of those races, so Tuesday night's winners will be the county's next sheriff and jailer.
In the primary for sheriff, Chief Deputy Ryan Norman defeated Retired Paducah Police Capt. Wes Orazine. Current Sheriff Matt Carter did not seek reelection.
Norman spent election night at Hotel 1857 as the results came in. Norman won the race against Orazine in a landslide, and he had support from all over the local area.
Sheriffs from multiple Kentucky counties endorsed Norman, including Carter. Now that he's won, he's said he's ready to get to work. The one word Norman used to describe his goal for the sheriff's office is success.
"I want to carry on what I believe is a good, we have a good tradition of service in the community, because that's what it's all about. The sheriff's office is here for the community, and we want to continue to meet their needs and have a very well-rounded sheriff's office and continue to get a little better and a little better," Norman said.
Norman has a lot of plans for the sheriff's department. He plans to continue focusing in on drug enforcement in the county. He's also making internet crimes, and crimes and children and animals a priority. Norman faces no challenger in the general election.
And in the primary for jailer, incumbent David Knight defeated challengers former McCracken County Coroner Dan Sims and candidate Jonathan Griggs.
To see more local election results, visit wpsdlocal6.com/election-results.