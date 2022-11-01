MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community.
On Friday, two clients of Recovery Works in Mayfield stole a semitrailer, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
Ashli Landrum and Douglas Anglin, both from Frankfort, Kentucky, stole the truck on Old Dublin Road near Recovery Works in Mayfield. The sheriff's office says they abandoned the semi in Fancy Farm and went to a local business, where they asked for a phone to contact their family in Frankfort to come and get them.
This isn't the first time the facility has run into trouble.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says it received a call last Thanksgiving about an active home invasion. A patient allegedly left the facility against medical advice and broke into a home across the street.
Neighbors tell Local 6 they're concerned about the possible danger.
Lou Ann Carter lives across the street from Recovery Works in Mayfield. She used to work there for six years, and says it was a convenient commute when she did. But, she says she has since thought about moving because of disturbances tied to the facility.
"I don't mind if they'll stay over there and not come and knock on the door all hours of the night, which they do, do sometimes," Carter says.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says that is common. The law enforcement agency receives calls on a weekly basis from neighbors in the area who say they're concerned because of the clients.
Sheriff Jon Hayden says clients who are discharged or leave against medical advice go to nearby houses without direction or resources.
"Wandering an unfamiliar neighborhood oftentimes while suffering some type of drug withdrawal," Hayden says. "They're not in their right state of mind, and it's extremely dangerous for these folks."
He says Recovery Works needs to do a better job of making sure everyone feels safe, including neighbors and people at the facility.
"People are scared. They're afraid," Hayden says. "No one wants anyone to get hurt. The homeowners, they don't want to hurt anyone."
Carter says she wants to have peace, but there needs to be supervision in place at Recovery Works.
"They're not supposed to come over here and knock on my door," Carter says. "They're not supposed to walk down the road and look for a house to knock on the door, and they do."
We reached out to Pinnacle Treatment Centers, which owns Recovery Works in Mayfield.
The chief legal and compliance officer emailed us a statement saying the company is unable to share information about current or former patients.
She also said they have been and will continue to work with law enforcement.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says officials have met with Recovery Works several times and asked the facility to provide transportation to a safe place when clients are discharged or leave against medical advice.