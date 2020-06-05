PADUCAH - After more than a week of protesting across the country in response to George Floyd's death, many people are wondering where we go from here.
Likilia Bedeau and Robert Shy, who are running for Paducah City Commission, believe the events happening nationally and locally present an opportunity for the entire community to come together and talk about racial issues.
"These are unprecedented times in my life time," says Shy.
Shy believes the peaceful protests have been a good thing. Now he says it's time to put those feelings into action.
"If we just come together and do the things that they're doing now in terms of meeting with people, voicing opinion, and actually listening now because you can voice your opinion all you want but are people listening and are they acting," Shy said.
Bedeau hopes conversations with government leaders, leads to change.
"At the end of the day you have to have practical solutions," says Bedeau.
Bedeau believes getting active in the community and voting are ways to create change.
"You are simply trying to be the example and once again, not do lip service and talk about it and complain about it but actually be about it," says Bedeau.
Current City Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate Richard Abraham says government leaders meeting with the community is a good thing.
"If there is a policy issue that we have in the Paducah Police Department that is questionable that could lead to a situation lets look at that and see how we can fix that," Abraham said.
Abraham says ultimately though, it's the change of a peoples hearts that will make a difference.
"You can't legislate morality, we will meet, I'm telling you we will meet and we will talk, and we'll talk, and we'll talk but ultimately when we leave those meetings I gotta want to like you," Abraham said.
Raynarldo Henderson is running for Paducah City Commission, and is pastor of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church.
"It's almost impossible to bring about the change that we want to see and the church not be included," Henderson said.
Henderson said just like during the civil rights movement of the 1960's, the church needs to lead the way in helping change hearts and minds.
"The body of Christ both black and white stand together against injustice, we stand together in inequality and what would Jesus do is not a cliche now," Henderson said.
A meeting between local government leaders and the community was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed. It's unclear when that meeting will be rescheduled.