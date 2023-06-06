WEST KENTUCKY — School has been out for two weeks, and summer is in full swing. Public pools are off to a rocky start of the summer season.
Things are turning around after we first reported a lifeguard shortage at the local level.
Local 6 checked back in with local public pools to see how they're staffed to keep your kids and family safe.
This past weekend, the Noble Park Pool had to adjust its hours and close the deep end because it didn't have enough lifeguards.
Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark assured Local 6 this past weekend would be the only time the pool would have to do that. Clark said the adjustments were caused by a scheduling issue.
"The first weekend in June is always a little crazy because of graduation and things like that, and so we just had a shortage of guards due to family vacations, graduation parties, sporting events, things like that," said Clark.
The pool is required to have five guards on duty at all times. Over the weekend, Noble Park Pool had that number, but had to schedule safety breaks for the guards and close the deep end.
"We have about 20 guards on staff, and eight of them are currently in their certification course, so they couldn't work last weekend, but they will be able to in the future,” Clark said. “So, we're in really good shape for the summer."
At the Murray-Calloway County Pool, Aquatic Director Mike Sykes said last year there was a problem finding enough lifeguards, but this year there isn’t.
"I actually have more than I normally need, but it will work out because, like, even my next schedule I've got up, there's already a bunch of them that are already taking off, and so those’ll fit, pop right back in," said Sykes.
That pool has 32 life guards on staff this season.
The Murray-Calloway County Pool serves a large area of west Kentucky, and even some folks from West Tennessee visit it.
Sykes said he trains all his guards, so he knows they're ready for the summer.
"I keep them on their toes, and they don't get bored, and they stay sharp. So, again, I’m pretty confident anything that happens out here is under control," he said.
Both pools also increased lifeguard pay this season.
Previously, the guards made minimum wage, but now they're making around $12 an hour.
The Noble Park Pool is open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
The Murray-Calloway County Pool is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.