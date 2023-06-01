PADUCAH — On Monday, two Mayfield men died in separate off-roading wrecks in Marshall County. Two weeks ago, a teenage girl died in Marshall County. That makes three ATV deaths in the past two weeks.
In light of those recent accidents, parents may ask themselves: Does my child understand how to stay safe on an ATV? Do I?
The top three rules with ATVs are:
- ATVs are not meant to be on roads, so do not drive them on highways.
- Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Wear protective gear — especially a helmet.
For some, summer sounds like a revving ATV engine.
Paducah's Chase Motorsports is right in the middle of its busiest season. Owner, Dylan Thompson said they are stressing safety now more than ever.
"When someone comes in, we really, really try to go the extra mile to make sure when they leave they know the rules and the ropes of it and they're going to be as safe as they can be," said Thompson.
They are explaining proper protective gear, appropriate driver age and how many passengers should ride at a time.
Thompson said if parents make their kids wear helmets at younger ages, they're more likely to wear them later in life.
Gloves, goggles, and helmets could be the difference in a good ride and a bad ride — or even life and death.
Thompson knows that from personal experience.
"Back when Cody was 14 or 15, he had a really bad ATV accident," he said.
Cody is Thompson's younger brother. He's OK now, and Thompson said a helmet is to thank for that.
"If he had not had not been wearing or if he wouldn't have been wearing it, probably wouldn't be here. The doctor plainly said that," said Thompson.
He said ATVs are supposed to be fun, but the consequences can be deadly if you don't take safety seriously, for adults and children alike.
"Some people come in; they're a little more protective of the little guy. And some grow up riding and 'Oh, he doesn't need it.' I'm like, 'Well, I think he does, but you know, let's get it a piece at a time and get him safe,'" he said.
Local 6 asked if Chase's offers safety courses. Right now it does not, but that is something they are looking at for the future.
There are online courses you can enroll yourself or your children in. Click here to learn more.