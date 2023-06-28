CARIO, IL — A major bridge is has reopened to traffic in time for Fourth of July travel. The U.S. 60/62 bridge that connects Alexander County, Illinois, and Mississippi County, Missouri, is open.
The bridge was closed back in March after inspectors discovered issues that made the bridge unsafe. It reopened in late April. If you haven't heard until now, hopefully the information will help you plan your holiday travels.
The area is highly congested with trucks, farmers and other travelers. The structural repairs were necessary, but businesses were the most happy to see the bridge open back up.
The closure had an effect on their revenue. Constant traffic is how most would describe the bridge.
Each day, an average of 3,400 vehicles cross that bridge, including 620 trucks. Safety on this bridge is key.
Issues were discovered during its annual inspection. "We found some critical issues with some of the substructure units on the Illinois side of the river," Illinois Department of Transportation engineer Casey Teckenbrock explained. That's why the bridge closed in late March.
The bridge is not only crucial for the drivers who cross it, but for the businesses in the general area as well.
Madison Derousse runs Kentucky Hillbilly Barbecue in Wickliffe, Kentucky.
"Whenever the bridge is closed, that brings our business from about 90% or 100% to about 20%," she said.
During the monthlong closure, the restaurant had to lay off three or four people. She said truck drivers also became frustrated with the detour.
For now, the bridge is open again.
"We are monitoring this bridge. We are inspecting it annually. When we find problems, we will fix or make sure it's safe to travel. And we do have a couple of repair projects out there in the future, but that's it for his time," said Teckenbrock.
Dates have not yet been set for those future closures.