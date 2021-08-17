PADUCAH — Masks were a hot topic Monday night at the Paducah Board of Education meeting. The meeting comes as the district prepares to start school on Wednesday.
Many parents showed up to speak out against the mask mandate. On Tuesday of last week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced an executive order putting that into place.
The next day, Paducah Public Schools announced it would begin the new school year under "Level 3" of its reopening plan, which requires all students staff and visitors to wear masks inside schools — a move that puts the district in compliance with the law.
On Thursday last week, the Kentucky Board of Education took it a step further, putting similar guidance into place for up to 270 days. The governor's executive order will expire after 30 days, unless he chooses to renew it.
During Monday's PPS Board of Education meeting, board chair and local infectious disease specialist Dr. Carl LeBuhn said the logic behind the mask requirement is simple: the coronavirus is spreading, and masks can help prevent that.
"I talked to a pediatrician this morning who has a number of positive cases. Are those kids likely to have bad outcomes? No. But are we in the midst of a problem with a fairly contagious virus that's spreading in this community? Yes we are. And can masking and social distancing mitigate to some degree, the impact of that? Yes, it can," LeBuhn explained.
The first day of school for Paducah students is Wednesday, Aug. 18.
