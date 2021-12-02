Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $94 million has been awarded to improve public airports throughout the state through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.
Pritzker said the funding represents the largest statewide capital investment program for airports in state history.
"Crucially, these dollars are going first and foremost to projects that might not otherwise be eligible for the federal funding that they need to finish, because we want our airports throughout the state to be the best in the nation, and these airports grants are making a real difference," Pritzker said.
Southern Illinois Airport in Jackson County is one of the airports that will be receiving funding. It will receive $835,000 for apron expansion and $280,000 for road relocation. Those figures include both state and local funding.
Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Williamson County is receiving funding for a $369,093 road rehabilitation project and for an $805,852 project to extend an access road.
The Mt. Vernon Airport in Jefferson County is receiving funding for a more than $1 million project, which includes rehabilitation of the parking lot, entrance road, and aircraft apron access points.
In Alexander County, the Cairo Regional Airport will receive funding for an $80,000 project to acquire airport snow removal equipment and a $263,370 project to replace airport lighting.
To see the full list of airports that will receive funding, and the funding broken down by state and local dollars, download the document below.