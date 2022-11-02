PADUCAH — Stay put. That's the message from the Alexander County Resident Advisory Council to the tenants in the Connell F. Smith building in Cairo, Illinois. The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently told tenants they would have to leave because the building would be unsafe in the event of an earthquake.
HUD has yet to send the required 30-day notice saying residents have to leave. The resident advisory council is fighting to keep them in the building, because the tenants want to stay.
"Our concern is either we get new buildings in those properties that are available so that we can get affordable housing," Alexander County Resident Advisory Council member Steven Tarver told residents during Tuesday's meeting.
He believes a new building could've already been put up with funds the housing authority used to make improvements on the Connell F. Smith Building.
"We spent over $5 million on plumbing, $4-something-million. There's almost $10 million in that was spent on a building that they're talking about is not fit and they want to tear down," Tarver explained. "That money could've been used to be building housing."
Another message he's stressing to the residents is to be patient, especially for those looking to stay in the building.
"One of the things that we're hoping for, as the people of Illinois, is that they will slow down the process. Give our residents a chance to understand what's taking place, give us a chance to explain to them what their rights are as residents of Alexander County," Tarver said. "And then also give them a chance. We have elderly, and so if they are looking to move, everybody needs a chance to find out where they can go."
Tarver also wants to avoid a repeat of what happened with housing vouchers in 2017, when the McBride and Elmwood complexes were torn down.
"When you leave Cairo and go to other counties, there are certain things that were required or received through housing that they didn't receive in other locations," Tarver said.
The resident advisory board wants those that want to take their voucher and move somewhere new to be as informed as possible.
"We want them to understand what the voucher would do for them and what they're up against on their own prior to them moving," Tarver said. "We had a lot of people that were taken out of this place that suffered dearly on that voucher system after being moved out based on some information they were given by HUD, and don't want that to happen again."
A restraining order against HUD, filed on behalf of the building's residents, will be reviewed by a judge at the Alexander County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10. Smith building tenants are encouraged to attend to stay informed on what happens next with the building.
You can find the full seismic report HUD is using to justify closing down the building in the PDF below.