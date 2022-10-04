CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Following a significant water main break, all city of Cape Girardeau water customers are now under a boil water advisory.
City officials say crews worked overnight to isolate the damaged water main, which is buried 7 feet underground. They're reportedly working on it now, but it could take several hours to fix.
The city asks all water customers to continue conserving water, using bottled water, and boiling and cooling tap water before drinking it.
Click here for a map of affected areas.