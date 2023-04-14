LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Sirens were set off and a school sheltered in place in Livingston County, Kentucky, Thursday, after the county's office of emergency management received a call from Westlake Chemical about a chemical release.
The Livingston County Office of Emergency Management says it has given the all clear for the county as of 2:55 p.m.
The emergency management office says after it received the call from Westlake, as a precaution, South Livingston Elementary School sheltered in place and sirens were set off.
In a statement shared via its Facebook page, South Livingston Elementary School says the school sheltered in place because it was in the "potential impact zone."
"SLES went into a modified shelter in place with all students staying inside the building and the ventilation system was turned off," the statement posted at 3:01 p.m. says. "The situation was short lived and emergency management has provided an all clear. We just wanted everyone to know what had happened. No students or staff were in harms way and everyone is safe."