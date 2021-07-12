CADIZ, KY — Divers are actively assessing the seabed near the American Jazz riverboat to attempt to underground the stuck boat, according to the Lake Barkley Grounding Unified Command.
On Wednesday the American Jazz riverboat got stuck on sandbar in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The United States Coast Guard is working with American Cruise Lines, the owner of the American Jazz, to unground the boat.
In a release the U.S. Coast Guard said its continuing to work on a salvage plan.
“American Cruise Lines is actively engaged in the re-float plan for the American Jazz and is working together with the Coast Guard as well as its own team of marine engineers and naval architects," said American Cruise Line in a statement.
There is still a 3 mile safety zone from marker 61 to 64 is still in place to ensure the safety of response crews and the public.
In a separate release, American Cruise Lines said some crew members will disembark today. It also mentioned remaining crew members were 'fully equipped with supplies and perfectly safe and comfortable aboard the ship.'
The company said the American Jazz remains completely safe with all onboard systems operational and poses no danger to any crew who remain on board.
The U.S. Coast Guard and American Cruise Line said at this moment there are not environmental concerns.
The company also gave an update on passengers who left the ship on Friday after being stuck on the ship for close to 48 hours. American Cruise Line said guests stayed at a local hotel, had a dinner, had a backstage tour of the Ryman Auditorium and saw a show at the Grand Ole Opry.
The company did not address if passengers would be refunded or compensated monetarily for the interruption in their trip.