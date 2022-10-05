PADUCAH — Chances are you have at least one television in your home, and you probably have two. A recent report from the Consumer Electronics Association shows there are more than 285 million televisions in use in U.S. households right now.
Many Americans have them in their living and family rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and even the bathroom. It is rare in today's modern times to hear that an individual or family does not own a television.
That was not always the case, of course. For a long time radio was king as a main source of information. That slowly began to change in the 1940s and 1950s.
Over time, the television not only entertained Americans, but politicians learned to use it as a tool to communicate their message. Oct. 5, 1947, marks the first ever presidential speech on television from the White House.
President Harry Truman's food-conservation speech came as Europe was still recovering from World War II and suffering from famine. Truman urged Americans to conserve food to help Europe and set the tone for how presidents would use TV to appeal to Americans for support and sacrifice.
"I am confident that it will have the support of every American. They cannot get through the coming winter and spring without help — generous help — from the United States and from other countries which have food to spare," Truman said during the speech.
During that speech, there were about 44,000 televisions nationwide, a small audience by today's standards.
Over the decades, the American public has become familiar and comfortable with presidential addresses on television from the White House. However, it was nearly a decade before Truman's speech at the 1939 World's Fair where Radio Corporation of America President David Sarnoff first debuted the television as part of the American household.
Sarnoff was ready to introduce the television as an industry and art, and not merely as the novelty so many people had previously considered it to be.
"A new art and a new industry which will eventually provide entertainment and information for millions. Now, we add radio sight to sound. It is with a feeling of humbleness that I come to this moment of announcing the birth in this country of a new art so important in its implication that it is bound to affect all society," Sarnoff said during his remarks.
And it has, especially as a tool the president uses to speak directly to the American people, usually regarding a serious situation or crisis the nation faces.
The presidency and the television is a combination that allows our nation's most powerful person to connect with the American people in ways our Founding Fathers could have never predicted.
TV Presidential Extras
While Truman was the first to deliver a televised official address from the White House, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the first to appear on television. That happened when he addressed the crowd at the 1939 World's Fair.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first president to hold a televised news conference.
The 1952 election marked the first time that presidential candidates turned to television to communicate their message to voters. That race was between Republican presidential nominee and former WWII military general Eisenhower and Illinois governor and Democratic presidential nominee Adlai Stevenson.
John F. Kennedy was the first presidential candidate to appear on late night television. In 1960, he appeared on “Tonight” starring Jack Paar.