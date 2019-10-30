Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BELOW FREEZING BY MID TO LATE EVENING THURSDAY, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S. READINGS WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING UNTIL MID MORNING FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES WILL KILL ANY UNPROTECTED VEGETATION, AND THIS WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WATCH MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE POSSIBLE. THESE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&