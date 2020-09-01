PADUCAH — Kentucky senate candidate, Amy McGrath came to Paducah on Monday.
She began the day with a meet and greet with her supporters. She was joined by former NBA player, Rex Chapman.
The two then went to Paducah's riverfront.
While there, McGrath was asked for her reaction to Senator McConnell today who said she had contempt for people in rural America.
"This is what Senator McConnell does. He lies. He distracts. You know. He has built a system in which we have total dysfunction. Where we have massive inequality. Where farmers are hurting from the trade war. Where the one piece of major legislation that has passed to help farmers was actually voted down upon by the one farmer in the Senate, in Senator Chuck Grassley, and you have Mitch McConnell trying to do everything he can to distract from the fact that he's a complete failure." McGrath said in response.