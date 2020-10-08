MAYFIELD, KY — The vice presidential debate is not the only debate coming up. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger for his Senate seat Amy McGrath are expected to debate Monday.
McGrath met with supporters at Kiwanis Park in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Wednesday, where she discussed her campaign promises.
Supporters gathered around her with their signs, to hear her speak ahead of her upcoming debate with McConnell.
"It just comes down to this: 36 years is long enough," said McGrath.
Attendee Celia Brewer said she will support McGrath.
"I think he believes in supporting special interests, and Amy doesn't do any of that," said Brewer. "She said today that she wants to know how things will affect all Kentucky families. I think that's what we need to be looking at."
McGrath has criticized President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat previously held by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying the nomination was made too early.
In the past week, she has also asked McConnell to get a COVID-19 test and reveal his results after President Donald Trump, some White House staffers and a few GOP senators tested positive for the virus.
McGrath was asked if she would take a COVID-19 test ahead of the debate. "Absolutely!" said McGrath. "Nobody is going to follow someone who doesn't set the example. You want people to do something, you want people to take it seriously, you've got to take it seriously yourself."
The latest Quinnipiac University Poll shows McConnell leading in the polls.
Local 6 asked McGrath if she is feeling optimistic about her chances winning the seat.
"I'm going all around Kentucky, telling people my message of: one, I got a plan to tackle this coronavirus; two, we need a change, look at where we're at," said McGrath. "Three, let's elect somebody who's going to put their country and patriotism above their political party and their own power. So, I think we're, I think we got a lot of momentum."
McConnell showed his support for United States Judge Amy Coney Barrett in several tweets Wednesday.