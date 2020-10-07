PADUCAH — An almost eight-hour standoff in Paducah has ended peacefully.
Police Chief Brian Laird tells Local 6 Paducah Police officers have been at the Deluxe Inn on Broadway in Paducah most of the night.
We also spoke to Assistant Police Chief Justin Crowell after several viewers called the station asking what was happening.
Crowell says a man came to the police station shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday claiming another man had threatened him with a knife inside the hotel.
Crowell says no one else is inside the room with the suspect.
Laird says after an almost 8 hour stand off, the suspect peacefully surrendered himself and is now in police custody.