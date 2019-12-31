GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A woman has been charged with 38 counts of animal cruelty after a welfare check led deputies to find dozens of animals, many of them malnourished and ill, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
Sheriff Jon Hayden and Detective Brooke Amberg were conducting a welfare check at a home on Boone Street Monday afternoon when they found 34 dogs and four cats, a news release from the sheriff's office says. Four people were living there as well.
The release says the conditions inside the home were so poor that the Mayfield Code Enforcement Department deemed it "not habitable."
Adult Protective Services helped make housing arrangements for the four people who were living in the home, the sheriff's office says, and volunteers with the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter took possession of the animals. The news release says Graves County Jail inmate workers also helped gather the animals to be taken to the shelter.
The sheriff's office says one person living in the home, 67-year-old Shirley Futrell, was cited with 38 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.
The Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter is calling on the community to help care for the animals. The shelter says it is in need of volunteers, because it will take extra hands to care for the animals. It also needs foster homes for several dogs to make room in the kennels for Monday's sudden influx. The shelter says it can also use donations of Purina Dog Chow, Small Bites dog food, wet dog food, wire dog crates, pee pads, towels, small blankets, metal bowls and gift cards for supplies. For more information from the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter, click here.