PADUCAH — Another family has come forward about the issues they're facing with Kentucky's emergency tornado lodging.
Gov. Andy Beshear provided more details about the Commonwealth Sheltering Program Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky briefing.
He didn't provide an explanation for why some people were being left out after the responsibility tor temporary housing shifted from the Red Cross to the state, but he did outline how the transition is supposed to be going.
Ideally, households should transitioning into what Beshear has call "medium-term" housing.
Those units, which include travel trailers owned by the state and cottages at some state resort parks, are closer to tornado survivors' schools and communities. They also have more amenities, like kitchens where families can cook their own meals. Beshear said they're meant to allow people to “get their lives a little closer to normal.”
And, for the most part, that's happening. But what about the survivors left behind?
“I know that I’m not the only one," said Savanna Lucious, the mother of one displaced family who talked with us on Wednesday.
She’s correct. They're not the only people without emergency housing.
Donnie Sterling and his family have a nearly identical story. On Feb. 28, Sterling and his family were asked to leave with very little notice.
“Just about a day or two. They told us we had to be out at 12 the next day,” Sterling said.
The issue seems to stem from the effort to consolidate the number of state resort parks providing storm survivors with shelter.
Beshear briefly addressed that during his Team Kentucky update.
“After several months, it's time to start moving back towards a normal. And so, were in the process right now of moving people out of the state lodge rooms, state park lodge rooms, into cabins. That way they can take care of their own food and, ultimately, their own needs,” Beshear said.
Angie Van Berkel with the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency said guests in state parks were notified of the transition out on Feb. 18. They were instructed to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency to secure further arrangements.
Sterling told Local 6 he tried to do just that.
“No. They said we had to go. We were supposed to get another place at Kenlake, but FEMA messed up our paperwork,” Sterling said.
Like Lucious, Sterling is being referred to Catholic Charities for next steps.
Beshear said everyone is cooperating to get people what they need.
“This is one of those tough steps that we are taking. We're taking with compassion, and we're working really hard to try to get everybody the best outcome,” Beshear said.
For now, Sterling and his family were put in a hotel by a local church through Friday.
They have no idea what they're doing after that.
Lucious and her family have also been put up in a hotel by another local church. They'll have somewhere to stay through Sunday.
Both families are in contact with Catholic Charities and are hoping for something more permanent soon.