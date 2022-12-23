Three governor's special student programs, Governor's School for Entrepreneurs, Governor's School for the Arts and Governor's Scholars Program, are now accepting applications with deadlines in January.
Each of these are free residential summer programs, and students that attend can earn scholarships to Kentucky universities and colleges.
Governor's School for Entrepreneurs
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a three-week program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model design, is taking applications for its summer 2023 program.
Applications can be found at KentuckyGSE.com/apply for students currently in grades 9-11.
The program will take place at Northern Kentucky University in two separate sessions: June 11 – July 1 and July 9-29.
Applications are due by Jan. 23, 2023, and selections will be announced in April. GSE students can earn scholarships to Kentucky colleges and universities, high school class credits and access to business start-up tools. There is no cost to participate in this transformative experience.
During the session, students tour businesses from across the state and learn from successful entrepreneurs. They create business materials and prototypes and deliver advanced pitches by the end of the program.
The program encourages risk-taking and addresses failure as a positive lesson on the path to success, according to a release from the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
GSE alumni have launched more than 30 new businesses, the release says. Others have filed for patents and developed new ideas and relationships that foster business formation. Dozens of alumni have chosen to enroll in entrepreneurial programs at Kentucky universities.
Test scores and GPA are not part of the application evaluation process.
Learn more about GSE at KentuckyGSE.com.
Governor's School for the Arts
Governor's School for the Arts (GSA) is a three-week intensive arts program that takes place at the University of Kentucky. There are nine disciplines students can apply to, and applicants can apply to two at a time.
Students who attend will engage in workshops tailored to their discipline with accomplished professionals in their area. This builds up to a final performance that friends and family can attend to support their student.
During the program, notable artists, musicians, writers and other creatives will perform and speak to the student body.
The program is held in two sessions: June 11 to July 1, 2023 and July 9 to July 29, 2023. Though most artforms will take place in both sessions, Architecture & Design will only be held in session one and Dance will only be held in session two.
Applicants must be current sophomore or junior high school students.
The disciplines are:
- Instrumental Music
- Creative Writing
- Dance
- Musical Theater
- Vocal Music
- Drama
- Architecture & Design
- Film & Photography
The GSA 2023 application is due by Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:59 p.m. CST via Acceptd, their application portal. The application can be found here.
Students go through two rounds of review—after applying, finalists will be announced Feb. 17, 2023, and final auditions will be March 17 and 18, 2023.
Accepted students and alternates will be notified on April 14, 2023.
The GSA Administration Team is available to talk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. You can contact them at gsainfo@kentuckyperformingarts.org or at (502) 566-5192.
Visit kentuckyperformingarts.org for more information.
Governor's Scholars Program
The Governor's Scholars Program (GSP) is a five-week program for outstanding high school students in Kentucky who are rising seniors. Current juniors who have taken the ACT, PSAT or SAT can apply.
The core curriculum for these summer sessions is:
- Focus Area: Courses that allow a student to pursue a topic in-depth as a member of a small group stressing the development of ideas in the chosen discipline, with the option of additional independent study.
- General Studies: Classes that emphasize inquiry, service-learning, community leadership and resolution development.
- Seminar: Personal development seminars that stress concerns and problems faced by students, including such subjects as values clarification, career choice and interpersonal relationships.
Faculty and staff also invite a variety of speakers and performers from a range of disciplines and pursuits to visit campus. Carefully organized field trips, special events and a film series also contribute to the comprehensive educational atmosphere.
In order to participate in the program, students must be nominated by their high schools and then compete on a statewide level. While students who attend public and private schools will have already been nominated by their school, homeschool students have until Jan. 11, 2023 to submit their application.
Accepted students and alternates will be notified April 7-14, 2023.
GSP will operate in three sessions: from June 18 to July 22, from June 24 to July 28 and from June 25 to July 29. The program will be held on Centre College in Danville, Morehead State University in Morehead and Murray State University in Murray.
For more information, visit gsp.ky.gov.