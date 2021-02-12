PADUCAH — Warming centers are taking a different approach this year to keep homeless people safe because of the pandemic.
Community Kitchen in Paducah closed its warming center for the winter season because of the pandemic.
Community Kitchen Pastor Jim Trimble said they are housing 30 people in a hotel for some time, but it's costing them money.
"We went out to the woods and abandoned houses and kind of brought them in," said Trimble. "Especially this weekend with the weather that's going to be extremely dangerous, and got them a warm place, and a hot meal where they could get out of the weather elements."
The only people allowed inside the Community Kitchen are staff and volunteers.
Volunteer Dan Kelley spent time cooking chili that was packed and distributed to those needing lunch.
"We didn't want to cook too much, because we didn't know how many people we were going to have today because of the bad weather," said Kelley.
They saw fewer people Thursday because of road conditions, but that doesn't mean they are spending less money.
"We had spent like $8,000 a week when the pandemic first started, and actually the numbers are starting to pick up now as we speak," said Trimble. "Today, I think we've had six to eight individuals already frequent housing to get out of the weather element."
They spend about $20,000 in a normal year for food and utilities, but Trimble said they expect to spend anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 this year because of the pandemic.
"We've got like five hotels that we use here in town," said Trimble. "They recognize the significant need in our community for the homeless community, so they block us off a flat rate and so we use their services."
Travis Evans is one of those using this service. He came by the center to pick up lunch.
"They make sure you have food and if you need somewhere to stay, they'll find you board, room and board, and everything," said Evans.
He said it is nice to have somewhere warm, especially at a time like now.
"I'm on and off having problems, finding somewhere to go every now and then you know, but every time I've needed them they've come through for me," said Evans.
Trimble said they will continue to keep everyone fed and warm, but they need support, and the area needs more warming centers.
"We do see a significant need for emergency shelters in the area because of the growing number of less fortunate in this community, the homeless community and it's just, kind of got overwhelming," said Trimble. "We need to have a case management in place and find out where the break down is, and begin to network with the agencies to get them in place."
The nonprofit needs monetary donations to help with the increased costs. If you would like to help, you can mail a check to the Community Kitchen at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.
If you need food or a warm place to stay, reach out to the warming center hotline.
They may not get you into a hotel, but they will get you the resources that you need to stay safe and warm. You can call the hotline at 270-349-9194.
There are other warming centers stepping up to help people at this time.
The Hardin County Emergency Management Agency is also helping people without heat get into a warming center.
EMA Assistant Director Emily Kumorek said they have set up three locations: The Antique Mall in Rosiclaire, the First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown, and Potters Church in Cave-In-Rock.
They also have transport available. If you need help, you can reach them at 618-841-5478.
The Carbondale Warming Center in Illinois has opened an overflow section to accommodate additional guests.
Executive Director Carmalita Cahill said guests will be provided with food and a warm place to sleep, but they are still accepting donations. They need sleeping bags, paper products, and precooked meals.
They also need volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, click here to fill out the application.