PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport's board has approved artwork for the new terminal currently being built. 

The airport posted two open calls for artists over the summer, and 51 artists submitted.

The requirements asked that artists must live or have previously lived within 50 miles of the airport.

The submissions chosen include:

Guy Kemper's "Flight Pattern Quilt" for the featured wall area.

Airport art2.jpg

"Flight Pattern Quilt" by Guy Kemper 

Nikki May's "Angles Garden" for the gate area glass. 

Airport art1.jpg

"Angles Garden" by Nikki May
airport art3.jpg

"Angles Garden" by Nikki May. 
gate area glass Angles Garden .jpg

This mock up shows the full composition of "Angles Garden," the piece chosen for the gate area glass in the new Barkley Regional Airport Terminal. 

Russel Bash's "Kaleidoscopes of Paducah" for another gate area.

airport art4.jpg

"Kaleidoscopes of Paducah" by Russel Bash 

For more information about Guy Kemper, visit kemperstudio.com.

For more information about Nikki May, visit nikkimay.com.

For more information about Russel Bash, visit russelbashphotography.com.