PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport's board has approved artwork for the new terminal currently being built.
The airport posted two open calls for artists over the summer, and 51 artists submitted.
The requirements asked that artists must live or have previously lived within 50 miles of the airport.
The submissions chosen include:
Guy Kemper's "Flight Pattern Quilt" for the featured wall area.
Nikki May's "Angles Garden" for the gate area glass.
Russel Bash's "Kaleidoscopes of Paducah" for another gate area.
For more information about Guy Kemper, visit kemperstudio.com.
For more information about Nikki May, visit nikkimay.com.
For more information about Russel Bash, visit russelbashphotography.com.