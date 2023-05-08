MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Check your mailbox. Property tax notices are being mailed out across McCracken County. Some homeowners are seeing steep hikes.
The McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator's Office is encouraging anyone who thinks their assessment is too high to appeal.
However, the deadline to appeal is looming.
The two primary factors are the size and condition of your home.
If assessments are properly maintained, PVA Bill Dunn says homeowners should see incremental increases or decreases, as those two factors change.
The drastic differences in value are because the previous PVA failed to update assessments for years.
Dunn says there is one question they try to answer when assessing homes.
“Can you sell your property this year for the amount that we estimated?” asks Dunn.
For Norma Wood, they initially got that answer wrong.
“I went from $78,000 appraisal or evaluation for my property to $216,000. It almost put me in the death trap,” Wood says.
She was exhausting all her options, as value seemingly skyrocketed on her home of 23 years.
“First, I was looking at selling the place, so that I could get a place that was cheaper and that I could afford,” says Wood.
Dunn says the PVA office is making up for years of incorrect assessments, leading to drastic changes in home values.
“The previous administration did not maintain assessments with property values like they're supposed to be. They're property values have not been maintained for 10, 20, sometimes even worse,” Dunn says.
This year, 9,000 assessment notices were sent to homes, farms, and businesses. Generally, 10% of recipients appeal. Wood is one of 750 people that have appealed so far.
There's still time left to file an appeal.
Dunn says the process is simple.
“It’s what's called the PVA conference. That is very informal. It's something as simple as a phone call. You call us or you can come down to the office,” says Dunn.
Wood's appeal brought her home value back down to where it should be.
Her prayers to stay in what she calls her perfect home were answered.
“I plan on staying put, as long as I'm able to handle the property,” Wood says.
A word of advice is to check on older relatives.
Dunn says many older homeowners never think to check for new property assessments.
If they do, they often don't question if their property value is accurate or not.
You still have time to appeal.
That deadline is May 15, 2023.
You can call the McCracken County PVA Office at 270-444-4712 to set up a meeting to discuss your property tax notice.