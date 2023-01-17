CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence at an off-campus party in Carbondale, Illinois, forever changed Michelle Dietzel’s world.
She was a transfer student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and now she hopes the school will continue to fight against gun violence in the community.
This, as SIU students return from winter break this week.
In October 2021, Dietzel was at an off-campus party when she was shot. Now, her life will never be the same, and she hopes school leaders will fight for people like her.
"At first I didn't realize that I had been shot. I was like, huh, you know, my head hurts. My vision went out," said Dietzel.
She was shot in the back of the head. It happened the 700 block of West College Street.
Dietzel lost all peripheral vision and cannot see out of one eye. She told Local 6 her life is at a stand-still, and she's still recovering.
SIU professors Rafael Frumkin said it's important for faculty members to be advocates for students who may feel unheard and unsafe.
"All the students deserve safe places to go and socialize," said Frumkin. "If this isn't our wake up call, what is going to be?"
SIU released a report in October of 2022 about gun violence in Carbondale.
The report said the gun homicide rate in the city is higher than the national rate.
For Dietzel, she's grateful she's alive and she's taking steps forward.
She's taking a break from school and continues to go to doctor’s appointments and recover.
"You know, get my life back on track, ‘cause it's like my life is at a pause," said Dietzel. "I can't drive or, you know, I'm always at a risk of falling or having a seizure."
Download the document below to read the report.