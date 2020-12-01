MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Just because the temperatures are freezing, that doesn't mean people will be left out in the cold. Local community members and nonprofits are offering help for struggling families.
Among those providing assistance is Jenna Shelby, who owns JMS FACE Photography in Lone Oak. She and her 13-year-old daughter, Taylor, run a group called Refiner's Fire that collects canned food, personal care products, and fleece blankets for families during the winter months. The family has been running Refiner's Fire for several years.
"It started because there was a need, obviously. But I wanted to teach my kids that giving back, especially this time of year, is what we're told to do," said Shelby.
Shelby said since Thanksgiving, nearly 60 families have already applied for help.
"Obviously, we know that God has a plan and he'll take care of it. But we had a really drastic increase in the number of families that have requested assistance for this year versus last year," Shelby said. "Whereas we did 15 last year, this year, the families that have applied were right around the 60-family mark. So yeah, it's a substantial increase for sure."
Shelby said typically, she'd give each family enough food for several meals, in addition to stables that can last throughout the winter months, such as peanut butter, rice and soup. Families would also get personal care products and fleece blankets.
"If they have problems with food, obviously they're probably going to have problems providing with their utilities and things as well. Sometimes, they keep the temperatures very low in the house to keep the bills down. So blankets are helpful in that way," said Shelby.
Shelby said she uses her studio as a place where people can drop off donations.
"The photography studio - every year, we do a donation day, and that helps a lot . We do sessions for free for our clients. And in exchange, they bring in canned goods and blankets," said Shelby. "Instead of doing a day this year, we're actually doing a week. So we're hoping that by taking the profits from the photography business for that set amount of time, that that will help kind of push us in the direction we need to go."
Shelby said on Saturday, Dec. 5, as well as from Tuesday, Dec. 8, through Friday, Dec. 11, she will be taking Christmas photos of families. All proceeds from those shoots will go toward purchasing food, blankets and supplies for families under the Refiner's Fire program. Shelby said she still has appointment slots available.
Those not interested in booking a photo session can still stop by the studio at 115 Noah Cove, Suite B, in Paducah to drop off donations. The studio is in the lower level of the building, accessible via the back door. Call 270-556-9443 upon arrival.
In addition, Shelby said she works closely with her church, Lone Oak First Baptist. She said the church holds a food drive every year, and she's typically allowed to use some of the leftovers to help families under the Refiner's Fire program.
"It's overwhelming sometimes. There's a lot of happiness and a lot of tears," said Shelby of how families react. "Usually, the people that we help are the people who really need the help. And so it's great to know that we're making an impact, especially in our local community."
Also helping to keep people warm this winter are nonprofits like Family Service Society and St. Vincent de Paul in Paducah. Katie Howard, business development director at Family Service Society, said the nonprofit is offering coats, blankets, gloves, hats and scarves to anyone who needs them. There are no income or residency restrictions.
In addition, Family Service Society offers assistance for utility payments. Applicants must be a resident of McCracken County and meet an income limit.
"We have been hit hard with requests for utility assistance ever since the pandemic started," said Howard. "And we don't see it stopping, unfortunately, for the foreseeable future."
Family Service Society is located at 827 Joe Clifton Dr. in Paducah. Anyone interested in obtaining clothing or utility assistance should first call 270-443-4838.
As for St. Vincent de Paul, people can visit the agency at 2025 Cairo Rd. in Paducah on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to apply for financial help to pay utility bills and rent. St. Vincent de Paul also offers clothing assistance.