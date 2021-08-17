MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Hundreds of students across west Kentucky are in quarantine after being in close contact with COVID-19 positive students or staff members.
Local school districts are self-reporting their COVID-19 numbers, including McCracken County Schools. The school district's website shows since the school year started, 431 students have had to quarantine because they were in close contact with a student or staff member who tested positive. At least 121 kids have tested positive in McCracken County Schools. In comparison, during the entire 2020 school year, the district had 232 cases. There are close to 7,000 students in McCracken County Schools.
"We're over halfway the numbers we had all of last year," said McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter. "So, we're trying to be cognizant of that and with the increase of positive students, it’s also an increase with the number of quarantines, being in the school settings."
Carter said even one student missing school due to COVID-19 is cause for concern. Carter said the district expects more cases this year, but everyone should take note of the impact the delta variant is having.
"That is something that is alarming you know," Carter said. "The first strand seemed to be focused on adults, and children were much more isolated or immune from it, but this strand this delta variant has affected our students."
McCracken County isn't the only district with COVID-19 cases. WPSD found six school districts self-reporting COVID-19 data. The latest data showed Marshall County Schools has had 76 student cases and 182 quarantines. Hickman County Schools reported it only had two cases and three student quarantines. Livingston County Schools reported nine cases and 16 student quarantines. Murray Independent Schools reported 102 cases, but had no data on student quarantines. Graves County Schools reported 33 cases, and also did not report student quarantines.
Public data shows at least 632 students in west Kentucky schools have had to quarantine since the school year started just a few weeks ago.
Carter said his district's primary focus is keeping students safe and in school five days a week.